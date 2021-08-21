Bus Narrowly Escapes Landslide in Nainital, No Casualties Reported

A bus with passengers onboard narrowly escaped a mountain landslide in Uttarakhand's Nainital. News agency ANI reported that at least 14 passengers were on board the vehicle when rocks began to fall off the side of the mountain.

The landslide, which is said to have been triggered by heavy rainfall, claimed no lives and passengers could be seen rushing out of the bus and running away as rocks and uprooted trees came crashing down in front of the bus.