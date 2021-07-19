At Least 3 Dead, 4 Missing After Cloudburst in Uttarakhand

Three people were killed and four were reported missing after a cloudburst in Uttarakhand on Sunday, 18 July, Inspector Jagdamba Prasad, team incharge, State Disaster Response Force told news agency ANI on Monday.

The cloudburst happened in Mando village in Uttarkashi district. Rescue operations are underway.

The weather department had predicted isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand between 18 and 19 July.

"Rainfall activity is very likely to increase with widespread rainfall to isolated heavy to very heavy rains very likely over the western Himalayan region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) and adjoining northwest India -- Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and north Madhya Pradesh -- from July 18 to 21," the IMD said in a statement.

(With inputs from ANI.)

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)