74% Populace Vaccinated in Uttarakhand, 100% Inoculation in 4 Months: CM Dhami

"All eligible people in Bageshwar district and Khirsu block of Pauri Garhwal have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with the first dose and 74% of the eligible population in Uttarakhand has been jabbed," news agency ANI quoted Dhami as saying.

Further, he said that 99 percent of the eligible population was vaccinated in Rudraprayag.

Declaring that the state administration aims to vaccinate Uttarakhand's entire population within the next 4 months, Dhami added, "One lakh people will be vaccinated in 100 wards of Dehradun on 22 August," ANI reported.

As per the CM, the state of Uttarakhand received 19 lakh doses this month.