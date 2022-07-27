Army Personnel Killed in Clashes Between Kanwariyas in Uttarakhand; 6 Arrested

A personnel of the Indian Army, who was participating in the Kanwar Yatra, was killed near Uttarakhand's Manglaur amid clashes between two groups of kanwariyas on Tuesday, 26 July.

Six accused persons, who are kanwariyas from Haryana, were taken into custody by Chapar Police in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district after they fled the spot.

The police acted on a complaint by one Rajendra from Sisauli in Muzzafarnagar, who lodged an FIR against over 20 people in connection with the murder.

The deceased army personnel, identified as Kartik Baliyan, was from Sisauli and was on a visit to Haridwar as a kanwariya amid the ongoing Kanwar Yatra.