Uttarakhand Govt Moves SC Against HC's Stay on Char Dham Yatra

The Uttarakhand government approached the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 30 June, in a bid challenge the high court's stay on the Char Dham Yatra.

"We have gone to the apex court against the High Court's stay on the yatra," Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal said, PTI reported.

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday had suspended the Char Dham Yatra until further notice, a day after the Uttarakhand High Court directed the state government to not allow the same, arguing that religious faith cannot be allowed to override “public safety”.