Uttarakhand Govt Announces Drafting Committee To Implement Uniform Civil Code

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
(Photo: PTI)
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's government on Friday, 27 May, announced a drafting committee to implement Uniform Civil Code in the state.
The committee is headed by retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Desai, while retired Delhi High Court judge Pramod Kohli, ex-state chief secretaries Shatrughan Singh, Manu Gaud and Surekha Dangwal to be members, news agency ANI reported.
(This is a developing story and will be updated.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)