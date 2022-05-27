Uttarakhand Govt Announces Drafting Committee To Implement Uniform Civil Code

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's government on Friday, 27 May, announced a drafting committee to implement Uniform Civil Code in the state.

The committee is headed by retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Desai, while retired Delhi High Court judge Pramod Kohli, ex-state chief secretaries Shatrughan Singh, Manu Gaud and Surekha Dangwal to be members, news agency ANI reported.

(This is a developing story and will be updated.)