Assam CM Himanta Backs UCC, Says 'No Muslim Woman Wants Husband To Have 3 Wives'

Supporting the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday, 30 April, that no Muslim woman wanted her husband to have three other wives.

"Everybody wants UCC. No Muslim woman wants her husband to bring home three other wives. Ask any Muslim woman," he said.

Sarma also said that if Muslim women were to be given justice, then the implementation of the UCC in the state was a must.