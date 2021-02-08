Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: World Leaders Extend Support To India

The British prime minister and the Australian prime minister are among several foreign leaders who have extended their support to India post the glacier burst in Uttarakhand which left at least 14 dead and at least 170 missing.

British PM Boris Johnson tweeted that UK stands in solidarity with India and is ready to offer any kind of support needed by India post the devastating floods. "My thoughts are with the people of India and rescue workers in Uttarakhand as they respond to devastating flooding from the glacier collapse” he tweeted.