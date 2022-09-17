Lakhimpur Sisters Murder: Kin of 2 Accused Say Sons Are Minors, Claim Innocence

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: PTI)
The Uttar Pradesh Police has said that they have cracked the case of the rape and murder of two Dalit girls in the state's Lakhimpur Kheri district by arresting six accused persons.
The victims and the accused belonged to the same village in the Nighasan area of the district.
The bodies of the two minor sisters were found hanging in a sugarcane field, a short distance away from their home.
The mother of the victims claimed that the accused had kidnapped her daughters on motorcycles, raped them, and then killed them.
On the complaint of the victims' family, the local police filed a case on the charge of rape and murder, and nabbed six persons in this regard.
The father of one of the accused, who he claimed is a minor, said that while his son was in a relationship with one of the girls, he could not have killed her.
The minor accused is 14 years old, as per his Aadhaar Card, and had been residing in Hyderabad to learn how to make grills. He had come back to his home in Lakhimpur Kheri on 2 September to attend the Biswa Mela in his village, the family said.
The purported Aadhar Card of one of the accused says that he is 14 years old.
He then told the police that his son had left for Delhi, following which the police asked him to call his son.
"When I spoke to my child, he said that he had reached Pilibhit. I told him to get down wherever he was and come back home," he said.
The police then picked the accused up from the Khutar toll plaza and brought him back, his father added.
Later, the family came to know that he had been shot in the leg in an alleged police encounter.
The family of another accused also claimed that he is a minor, and showed his Aadhaar Card to The Quint to prove it. According to the Aadhaar Card, the accused is 17 years old.
The purported Aadhar Card of another accused says that he is 17 years old.
The kin of the accused said that the latter was learning furniture craftsmanship in Hyderabad, and he, too, had come home for the fair and was scheduled to return on 20 September.
On the other hand, the Lakhimpur Kheri Police have alleged that three accused persons "lured" the minor victims, raped them, and then strangled them to death.
Later, with the help of their accomplices, the bodies of the sisters were hanged from a tree, they added.
The father of the third accused who allegedly killed the girls said that his son was with him from 11 am till 5 pm on the day of the incident.
According to his father, the two had gone to Palia town on a motorcycle, around 40 kms away from their home, to get medicine and only returned home at around 5 pm.
"The police took him and turned him into an accused," he added.
