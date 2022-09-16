Lakhimpur Kheri: Scribe Trying To Film Assault on Victims’ Mother Shoved by Cops

A journalist was allegedly manhandled by the Uttar Pradesh police inside a police station for trying to film an alleged assault on the mother of the victims in the Lakhimpur Kheri rape and murder case, Newslaundry has reported.

In a video being circulated on social media, police personnel can be seen circling around journalist Nand Kishor and dragging him with their arm around the latter’s neck. The incident in the video took place on Wednesday, 14 September.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, the journalist claimed that he was inside the Lakhimpur Kheri police chowki, where the parents of the victims were also present. Kishor said that the police allegedly pulled the minor Dalit victims’ mother by her hair and assaulted her.