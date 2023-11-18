Halal-Certified Food Products Banned by UP Govt, Exemption Made for Exports

Besides food products, drugs, medical devices, and cosmetic products with halal-certified labels will incur legal action, according to a separate UP government order.

"Action will be taken against the concerned person/firm under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and related rules," the order read.

The ban comes after a case was filed by Lucknow Police on Friday, 17 November, against a few organisations that were reportedly issuing halal certifications for retail products.