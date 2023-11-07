Aligarh Could Become 'Harigarh' After Municipal Corporation Passes Resolution

The historical city of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh could soon be known as Harigarh.
No, really: A resolution to rename Aligarh as Harigarh was passed unanimously by the Aligarh Municipal Corporation in a meeting held on Monday, 6 November.
Yes, but: The Uttar Pradesh government would have to sign off on the change in name.
"I hope that the administration will take cognizance of this and fulfill our demand to change the name of Aligarh to Harigarh...This demand has been being raised for a long time...," Aligarh Mayor Prashant Singhal said.
In the name of: Before the 18th century, Aligarh was called Kol or Koil, according to the UP government's website.
In 1753, it was reportedly renamed Ramgarh.
Finally, Mughal commander Najaf Khan captured the city and gave it its present name of Aligarh, according to the website.
Bonus: If the renaming becomes official, Aligarh will join a list of places in Uttar Pradesh that have undergone a change of name such as:
Allahabad (now Prayagraj)
Mughal Sarai (now Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar)
Faizabad (now Ayodhya)
Rewind: Aligarh Mayor Singhal asserted that the renaming of the city had been a long-standing demand.
In 2021, a similar resolution had been passed by the Aligarh Zila Panchayat.
Looking further back, the 1970s saw demands to rename Aligarh from the local unit of the then-Hana Sangh party.
