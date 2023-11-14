Uttar Pradesh: Five Arrested for Gang Rape of Employee at Agra Homestay

Action was taken after a purported video of the 25-year-old survivor crying for help surfaced on social media.
(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of rape and sexual assault. Reader discretion advised.)
Five people, including a woman, were arrested on Sunday, 12 November, for allegedly gang-raping a 25-year-old woman working at a homestay in Agra, police officials said.
According to the police, the incident took place at a homestay on the night of Saturday, 11 November. Action was taken after a purported video of the survivor crying for help surfaced on social media.
The accused were identified as Jeetendra Rathore, alias Jitu, Ravi Rathore (owner of the homestay), Manish Kumar, Dev Kishore, and Riya, the police said, adding that all the accused are residents of Agra.
In the FIR accessed by The Quint, the survivor said that she had been working at the homestay for the past 18 months for a salary of Rs 10,000.
On Saturday, the survivor alleged that the accused lured her to the homestay to celebrate Diwali.
The woman, in her complaint, alleged that Ravi Rathore, the owner of the homestay, and her colleagues forced her into sex work.
"My video was also made and a threat was made to make it viral. I had to pay them Rs 4.5 lakh for this," she alleged.
"Four men and a woman have been arrested after the incident. The medical examination of the victim will be done and legal action is being taken in the case," Archana Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Sadar Circle, said. "The accused include those involved in running the homestay."
The homestay which is a rented property has been sealed, police officials said.
