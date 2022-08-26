UP: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Moradabad Building; 2 Women, 3 Children Killed

At least five people – two women and three children – were killed after a fire broke out in a three-storey building in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Thursday, 25 August.

Five fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames while locals managed to rescue seven people from the building, India Today reported.

Firefighters rescued 12 people from the fire, out of which five were critically injured and succumbed to their wounds.

The owner of the building, which is also a marriage venue, had stored scrap material on the ground floor of the house, and the fire is said to have broken out in the scrap itself.

"A joint family of three brothers lived in the house where the fire broke out," the district magistrate was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Firefighters are trying to identify the cause of the incident, he added.