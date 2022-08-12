Massive Fire Breaks Out at Jamnagar Based Hotel, 27 Rescued

A massive fire broke out at a five-storey hotel near Jamnagar city of Gujarat on Thursday evening, 11 August.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A massive fire broke out at a five-storey hotel near Jamnagar city of Gujarat on Thursday evening, 11 August, police said. No casualty was reported and as many as 27 people were rescued from the hotel.
Jamnagar District Superintendent of Police Premsukh Delu confirmed that now one was seriously injured during the incident, however, the fire destroyed the hotel completely.
(With inputs from PTI.)
