In UP's Baghpat, Villagers Complain of 'No Action' After First Scrub Typhus Case

After 1-year-old Daksh developed a fever on 28 August in west UP's Baghpat, the family rushed him to several doctors before admitting him to a hospital. The private hospital doctors assured the family he would be better in two days, but five days later the family was asked to admit him elsewhere. Four days later, Daksh was diagnosed with the Scrub Typhus disease.

Scrub Typhus, also called Bush typhus, is a bacterial disease that spreads to people through bites of infected larval mites. The Quint was informed that Baghpat has not seen a Scrub Typhus case for several years, but the increase in rains this year must have led to the spread in this part of west UP. After Mathura, Firozabad, Agra, Mainpuri and Etah, Baghpat is another district to report the disease. Scrub typhus and dengue have combined killed at least 100 people in the state.