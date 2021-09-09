'Save Us': Scary Scenes as Mystery Fever Grips Uttar Pradesh

A helpless father trying to revive his daughter, a wailing mother falling at the feet of a doctor to save her son, an elderly man begging the chief medical officer to save his village — visuals like these have been a common sight across Uttar Pradesh after the outbreak of a dengue-like fever.

The mystery fever, which is characterised by high fever, a sharp drop in platelet count, along with cold and cough, gripped thousands of people in western Uttar Pradesh before spreading across the state.

As of Sunday, 6 September, the fever had already taken at least 51 lives across Uttar Pradesh.