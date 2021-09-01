UP: Mathura Records 29 Cases of Scrub Typhus; What is it?

As per the US CDC (Centre for Disease Control and Prevention), scrub typhus is caused by bacteria called Orientia tsutsugamushi, which is present in the bites of the Trombiculidae mites, also called red mites, chiggers, or scrub-itch mites.

The common symptoms of this disease include fever, chills, headache, body ache, enlarged lymph nodes and occasionally body rashes. In critical cases, it can cause pneumonitis, encephalitis, congestive heart failure or even, a coma.

However, it cannot spread through person-to-person transmission and although there is no vaccine for the disease, it is curable.

According to AK Singh, "Early diagnosis is important. Patients are put on antibiotics and they recover fully after a week-long course of treatment," IANS quoted.