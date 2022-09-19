3 Dead After Roof Collapses in UP's Deoria, CM Announces Rs 4 Lakh Relief Amount

Three people of a family died when the roof of their house collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria due to rains on Monday, 19 September, police said.

Dilip Gond, his wife Chandni, and their two-year-old daughter Payal died in the incident, according to Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma.

“An old house collapsed on Ansari Road late at night around 3 am. Three people were found dead. District Administration, police department and fire service have recovered their bodies,” said Saurabh Singh, SDM Sadar, Deoria.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to express grief over the loss of lives and directed officials to provide adequate treatment to the injured and announced Rs 4 lakh as financial assistance to the kin of the deceased.