US Announces Plan for Global Distribution of 55 Mn COVID Vaccines

Weeks after the US announced the distribution of the first tranche of 25 million of its COVID-19 vaccines to several countries including India, as part of a UN initiative, the White House on Monday, 21 June, said that the second batch of 55 million vaccines has also been allocated.
The US administration had previously indicated that it intends to share 80 million vaccines from its domestic supply with the world by the end of June, as part of the UN-backed global vaccine sharing COVAX programme.
While India is expected to receive 2-3 million vaccine doses from the first tranche, estimates suggest that the country will not be allocated more than 1-2 million doses from the second batch, as per The Indian Express.
The distribution of the vaccines by the US will be conducted under two modes – the COVAX initiative and direct distribution to neighbours and partner countries. India will receive vaccine doses under both these initiatives.
From the 80 million doses to be distributed, the US will share 75 percent of the vaccines through COVAX and 25 percent will be targeted to help deal with surges around the world.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
