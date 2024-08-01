Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: SUV Driver Gets Bail, Homicide Charge Dropped

advertisement
Four days after the Delhi Police arrested 49-year-old Manuj Kathuria in connection with the deaths of three UPSC aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Thursday, 1 August, granted bail to the businessman.
Kathuria was accused of causing the flooding of the underground library by driving past in his SUV on the waterlogged road in front of Rau IAS’s Study Circle, which eventually led to the three casualties.
The police had also invoked the Section 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of BNS against Kathuria.
This came after a judicial magistrate rejected Kathuria’s bail plea on Wednesday.
While rejecting the bail order, Judicial Magistrate First class (JMFC) Vinod Kumar had said: “Perusal of the CCTV footage of the alleged incident shows that the accused can be seen driving the said vehicle on an already heavily waterlogged road at such a speed causing large displacement of water as a result of which the gate of the alleged premises gave way, and the water went into the basement, and consequently three innocent lives have been lost in the said incident.”
Kathuria’s counsel of lawyers, however, filed another bail application at the court which was heard on Thursday.
The bail order is yet to be released.
