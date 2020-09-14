Uproar in Parliament Over TMC MP’s Personal Remarks on Sitharaman

BJP demanded an unconditional apology from Saugata Roy, to which he said he did not say anything unparliamentary.

Trinamool Congress MP’s personal remarks in the Parliament on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman led to an uproar on the first day of the monsoon session on Monday, 14 September, leading to the BJP demending an apology from the party. While opposing the Banking Regulation Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, Saugata Roy made personal remarks on Sitharaman, which were immediately expunged by Speaker Om Birla. BJP leaders, however, demanded an unconditional apology immediately from Roy, to which Roy said he did not say anything unparliamentary.

Replying to Roy’s arguments on the Bill, Sitharaman said, “If only Saugata Roy could listen instead of making remarks on other factors.”

Pralhad Joshi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, said that Roy’s remarks were an insult to womenfolk. “Commenting on personal attire...Being a senior member, what is he talking? He should apologise unconditionally. It is an insult to womenfolk,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Monday withdrew the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 on first day of the Monsoon Session.

Sitharaman moved a proposal in the Lok Sabha to withdraw the Bill saying she came with the Bill on 3 March this year and subsequently an ordinance was passed.

She said the Bill is being withdrawn to add few things giving Reserve Bank of India a chance to be able to restructure distressed cooperative banks, which are in serious need. Later the House gave its nod to withdraw the Bill which was introduced in the lower House on 3 March during the Budget Session to amend the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.