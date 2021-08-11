Upadhyay May Create Unruly Situation, Said Delhi Police, Opposed Release: Report

The Delhi Police on Tuesday, 10 July, had opposed BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay's release from custody, arguing that his bail could lead to an adverse law and order situation, The Indian Express reported.

Taking note of Delhi Police's pleas, a Delhi court on Tuesday had sent Upadhyay and three others linked to the Jantar Mantar communal incident to two-day judicial custody, news agency ANI reported.

Two other accused, Vineet and Deepak Singh, have been remanded to one-day police custody.