BJP's Ashwini Upadhyay, 5 Others Detained Over Communal Slogans at Jantar Mantar

Former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay and others were purportedly involved in the incident, where incendiary slogans were raised against the Muslim community at a rally held at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, 8 August.
A day after videos of incendiary slogans being purportedly raised at a Jantar Mantar event held on Sunday, 8 August, went viral on social media, the Delhi Police detained six people for questioning, including former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, Delhi police sources confirmed to The Quint.
Deepak Singh Hindu, a resident of Northeast Delhi, had also been detained in connection with the communal episode. The detainee, who is purportedly the president of an outfit called the Hindu Force, was arrested on Monday night, a day after the incident took place, The Indian Express reported.
On Monday, 9 August, Delhi police had indicated that Upadhyay and others allegedly involved in the incident will be arrested, and that such matters of communal disharmony will not be tolerated, ANI reported.
Earlier on the same day, the police had filed an FIR against unknown persons under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as under the DDMA Act concerned with the contravention of COVID-19 protocol, as per an Indian Express report.
The gathering was reportedly called as an initiative under the 'Bharat Jodo Movement' – that had been endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a recent episode of Mann Ki Baat.
Rallying against colonial-era laws, the attendees had collected to march in support of the Uniform Civil Code, media-in-charge of the movement, Shilpa Srivastava, told The Indian Express.
Purported videos of the gathering, at which hundreds were in attendance, have been widely circulated on social media. The videos show a crowd of people shouting inflammatory, violence-inciting slogans in unison.
The 'Bharat Jodo Andolan' media spokesperson denied any knowledge of provocative sloganeering at the event.
“There was no such (inflammatory) slogan in my knowledge… there were 5,000 people and if five-six people in some corner would be shouting such slogans, then we disassociate ourselves from them,” Srivastava had told The Indian Express.
The videos are being verified by the police, DCP (New Delhi district) Deepak Yadav had told The Indian Express.
Ex-BJP spokesperson and Supreme Court advocate Ashwini Upadhyay denied knowledge of anti-Muslim sloganeering at his event, claiming that the incident in question happened after his rally had ended.
"The rally was from 10 to 12 pm. Whereas the sloganeering happened around 5 pm. Our rally was outside Park Hotel but the slogans were given near Parliament House police station. I do not know who they were," the BJP leader told Bar & Bench.
"I have never met nor seen the people in the videos," he asserted in a tweet.
"Blaming one another or making allegations and counter-arguments will not reduce the religious frenzy. Demand to change the lousy English laws and to make a law to hand 10-20 years of imprisonment by confiscation of 100% property from fanatics. Religious fanatics should also get the same punishment as the rapists get," he said in another tweet.
"To check the veracity of the video and take strict action against those who spread religious frenzy, I have submitted a written complaint to @DCPNewDelhi. British law is bad, that's why religious frenzy is spread to get fame," he said on Twitter.
