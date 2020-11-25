UP Govt Approves Proposal to Name Ayodhya Airport After Lord Ram

Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet decided that it will be named Maryada Purshottam Shriram Airport.

Devotees light earthen lamps on the bank of Saryu River during Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya. | (Photo: PTI)

The government of Uttar Pradesh in a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, 24 November, approved a proposal to name the Ayodhya airport after the Hindu god Ram, calling it the Maryada Purshottam Shriram Airport.

Yogi Adityanath’s UP Cabinet also decided to submit the proposal to the Union Civil Aviation Ministry.

In a statement, the UP government said that the land acquisition process for the airport was underway. The state government is also occupied with the development of Ayodhya as a global religious tourism spot. It is hiring a global consultant for the development of Ayodhya’s infrastructure, conservation, tourism etc, Hindustan Times reported.

Keshav Prasad Maurya, the deputy chief minister celebrated the naming of the airport in a tweet, saying that the state government “is committed towards positioning Shriram Lala’s city Ayodhya among the top religious places in the world.”