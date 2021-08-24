Photo of Potholes From MP Shared Taking a Dig at UP CM Yogi Adityanath

A photo of a road full of potholes is being shared on social media with the claim that it is from Uttar Pradesh. The claim takes a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Union government's 'Smart Cities Mission'.

It must be noted that Uttar Pradesh was adjudged the best state this year under the 'Smart Cities Mission' in the contest organised by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

However, we found that the photo of the road shows the condition of a national highway that is under construction in Madhya Pradesh.