'I-T Raids on Opposition Prove BJP's Fear of Defeat': Akhilesh Yadav

The Income Tax Department has come down to Uttar Pradesh to fight the elections, quips Akhilesh Yadav, amid raids on close aides.
(PHOTO:IANS)
The Income Tax Department conducted several raids on Saturday morning at the houses of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's close aides, including SP national secretary and spokesperson Rajeev Rai.
Akhilesh Yadav has termed these raids "BJP's intimidation tactics before the elections". "As the BJP's fear of defeat increases, the round of raids on the Opposition will also increase," he said.
"This is an old tactic used by the Congress, which is now being followed by the BJP. These institutions have been used to intimidate people, and today, the BJP is doing the same thing, because they have no new ways," the SP chief said.
Raids have been going on since 7 am on Saturday at Rai's residence in Shahadatpura, Uttar Pradesh, say reports.
"This is the I-T Department. I've no criminal background or black money. I help people, and the government didn't like it. This is a result of that. If you do anything, they'll make a video and register an FIR. You'll fight a case unnecessarily. There is no use, so let the procedure get completed," Rai told ANI.
"Rajeev Rai has been raided. Why now, right before the elections? They should have taken this action when the details were submitted," said Akhilesh Yadav.
The I-T Department also raided the residence of Manoj Yadav in Mainpuri. Yadav is the group promotor of RCL and Akhilesh Yadav's close aide. The tax department arrived at his house with a convoy of 12 vehicles, say reports.
Raids are also being conducted at the houses of several other people who are said to be associates of Akhilesh Yadav, including Jainendra Yadav.
(Inputs from ANI.)
