UP Budget: From Farmers to Women, 6 Big Announcements by Yogi Govt
Reading the speech of his laptop, the UP finance minister said that the govt aims to make the state ‘atmanirbhar.’
Ayesha Jain
India
Published:
Image used for representational purposes. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Yogi Adityanath-led UP government’s Finance Minister Suresh Khanna on Monday, 22 February, presented a budget of Rs 5,50,270 crore in the state Assembly. Uttar Pradesh’s first paperless budget also included an outlay of Rs 27,598 crore for new schemes.
The budget, which comes amid preparations for the state’s panchayat elections and ahead of the Assembly elections, which are less than a year away, is over Rs 37,410 crore more than the previous year’s allocation of state funds.
Reading the speech from his laptop, the state finance minister dedicated the budget to youth and employment, saying that the government aims to make UP ‘atmanirbhar’ (self-sufficient).
Khanna also proclaimed that the Ayodhya airport will be named after Maryada Purushottam Ram, and highlighted the government’s action on crime and women’s safety.
Owing to the lockdowns amid COVID-19 pandemic, the UP government allotted Rs 100 crore for a new scheme, ‘Mukhyamantri Pravasi Shramik Udyantika Vikas Yojana.’ This is being introduced to provide employment and self-employment to the workers of the state.
Further, the Budget focussed on education, women, youth, infrastructure, farmers among others.
What Did the Budget Say on Education?
Rs 1,950 crore were allotted for new medical colleges to be built in 13 districts, and Rs 960 crore for medical colleges currently under construction in 8 districts.
The Budget provided Rs 100 crore for Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, Lucknow.
Rs 175 crore provisioned for the purpose of building new medical colleges in Amethi-Balrampur.
A state university is to be established in every division.
Free uniforms, shoe-stocking, school bags to be provided for all children of classes 1-8.
A budget of Rs 3,406 crore was allotted for the mid-day meal scheme.
In the 2021-2022 budget, Rs 18,172 was provisioned for the Composite Education Campaign.
It was announced that a Sainik School will be set up in Gorakhpur.