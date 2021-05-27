Bareilly Youth Claims Cops Hammered Nails Into His Hand & Foot

A resident of Bareilly district on Wednesday, 26 May, alleged that the police had hammered nails into his hand and leg, as a punishment for his not wearing a mask in public.
Ranjit, a 28-year-old labourer, had arrived at the office of the district police chief on Wednesday morning with nail injuries on a hand and leg each, alleging that he was hurt by the cops, The Indian Express reported.
Rohit Singh Rajwan, Senior Superintendent of Police, told The Indian Express that an enquiry into the matter revealed Ranjit's insinuations to be false.
Constable Hari Om of Baradari police station on 24 May, had reportedly detained Ranjit who was caught walking without a mask in an inebriated state, Baradari SHO Sitanshu Sharma, informed IE.
The two then reportedly got into a scuffle, following which Ranjit escaped.
According to the police, Ranjit has been taken to the district hospital, where is he currently undergoing treatment for his injuries.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
