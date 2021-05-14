Confusion, Fear & Panic in UP’s Unnao After Burials on Ganga Ghat

However here, since people are not getting tested and the administration is unsure, the DM says they are encouraging everyone to get cremated rather than buried . Another admission of the vagueness and lack in clarity in handling the COVID pandemic on the ground.

"There is no way to know if they are COVID positive or not. So we are encouraging everyone to burn the bodies rather than bury them. Even if it is against their tradition. In the situation that the burial has to happen, we ensure the body is dug at least 5 feet down," the DM said while accepting himself that currently that is not being followed.

"These people are burying bodies only 2-3 feet down, that does not work. It should be a minimum of 5 feet. We need to ensure that the mud does not run out if it rains and at the same time dogs are not able to pull the bodies out," he said.

"Again I am reiterating, the practice of burying bodies is not new. The administration has known of it always. If they had a problem with burying dead bodies of those with COVID then these directions could have come long ago," Sooraj Pal said.