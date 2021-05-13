Increase Gap Between Covishield Doses to 12-16 Weeks: Govt Panel

A government panel – the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) – has recommended increasing the gap between the two doses of Serum Institute's COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, to 12-16 weeks, reports said on Thursday, 13 May, citing sources.
However, no change has been recommended in the interval between two doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.
The current interval for Covishield is 6-8 weeks, while for Covaxin it is 4-6 weeks.
According to the sources, the NTAGI also recommended that those testing positive for COVID-19 should defer their vaccination for six months after recovery.
The panel has also reportedly said that pregnant women may be offered the choice to take any COVID-19 vaccine, while lactating women can be eligible for jabs anytime after delivery.
The recommendations will now have to be approved by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration (NEGVA).
If approved, this will be the second time in three months that the Covishield dosage intervals will be increased. In March, states and UTs were told to expand the gap from 28 days to six-eight weeks "for better results".
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Dr Ashwathnarayan CN took to Twitter to say:
He also claimed that many countries are following this practice, saying: “In Canada, for example, the gap is 3-4 months. In the meantime, we are also making all efforts to increase vaccine supply and explore local production options.”
Various states have written to the government urgently seeking more vaccines so that they can cover more people. Many states, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka, have even floated global tenders for direct import of jabs.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asked if the reason for the suggested increase in gap was lack of vaccine stock or some professional advice.
“Can we expect some transparency from the Modi government?” asked the Congress leader.
Congress’ Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter and asked the Centre to “please explain to the public the science” behind the recommendation.
Published: 13 May 2021,12:57 PM IST