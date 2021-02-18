Cause of Unnao Girls’ Death Not Found in Autopsy: UP Police Chief

The preliminary post mortem report has failed to ascertain the cause of death of the two Dalit girls in Unnao, said Uttar Pradesh DGP HC Awasthi, reported PTI on Thursday, 18 February.
He said, “Viscera of the two deceased girls have been preserved for chemical examination. Condition of third girl found in field in Unnao is critical but stable, medical bulletin says it is suspected case of poisoning.”
Two Dalit girls, aged 13 and 16, were found dead on their family’s field in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district on Wednesday, 17 February. Another 17-year-old Dalit girl was found at the same spot in a critical condition and is admitted to Kanpur’s Regency Hospital.
District Magistrate Unnao, Ravindra Kumar, has sent a letter to the private hospital informing that the entire cost of the girl's treatment would be borne by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted saying he has sought a complete report on the case.
Activists of the Bhim Army had for sometime gheraoed the hospital demanding that the girl be shifted to Delhi for advanced treatment. They were later dispersed but police presence has now been increased at the hospital.
Local villagers staged a dharna in the village where the incident took place as a protest but were sent back by the police. Barricades have been set up near the houses of the victims and no one is being allowed to meet the bereaved families.
(With inputs from IANS)
Published: 18 Feb 2021,05:43 PM IST