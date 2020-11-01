New ‘Unlock 6’ Guidelines Issued By Various States

States like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have issued new guidelines for reopening schools. The Quint States like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have issued new guidelines for reopening schools. | (Photo: Mythreyee Ramesh/The Quint) India States like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have issued new guidelines for reopening schools.

Even though the central government has not released any fresh unlock guidelines, a number of states have come up with fresh rules. While states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have issued new guidelines for reopening schools, Delhi has decided to reduce the regulations on public transport. Here are some of new unlock rules introduced by state governments.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government on Saturday, 31 October, announced that schools, colleges, cinemas, zoos and amusement parks have been allowed to re-open from next month. Classes from standard 9 to 12 in schools, colleges, research institutes and other educational institutions can open in the state from 16 November, as per the latest guidelines. Cinema theatres, multiplexes, zoos and amusement parks can resume functioning from 10 November at 50 percent seating capacity. Wholesale fruit dealers would be allowed to work at the Koyambedu complex from 2 November. Fruit and vegetable retailers shall be permitted at Koyambedu premises from 16 November.

Delhi

In its latest guidelines, Delhi government has allowed public buses to run in full seating capacity in the city. As per the new guidelines, AC buses will be able to carry 35 passengers while non-AC buses have a seating capacity of 41. According to The Indian Express, the government is planning to restart Inter-State Bus Terminals (ISBT) located at Anand Vihar, Kashmere Gate and Sarai Kale Khan.

Odisha

Odisha government has announced the partial reopening of schools for students of classes 9-12 from 16 November. Higher education institutions can open for research scholars (PhD) and postgraduate students in science, the order said. Authorities have been permitted to conduct academic, competitive and entrance examinations. The government has also announced the reopening of places of worship by from 16 November. The number of people who can attend has been limited to 200 persons, and the limit for people to attending funerals is capped at 50.

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government has extended the academic year 2020-21 up to 30 April. As per the order, for students of classes 9 to 10 classes will restart from 2 November. Students starting classes from 2 November will be attending school every alternate day and classes will be held till noon. For classes 6 to 8 classes will resume from 23 November and date of reopening for classes 1-5 from will be 14 December. The state government has decided to open all higher educational institutions, including university colleges and its affiliated colleges across the state from November 2 and classes will take place on all six days of a week.