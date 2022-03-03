'Bridge of Hope': Amid Ukraine War, Piyush Goyal Posts Modi Cartoon; Draws Flak

This comes in the backdrop of the Indian government's Operation Ganga evacuation ops, under which special flights are being deployed to bring stranded Indians back from Ukraine.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said on Wednesday that 17,000 Indians had left Ukraine since the government issued its first advisory, and that 15 flights were scheduled to take off in the next 24 hours to evacuate those still remaining.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday that eight flights were scheduled to arrive in Bucharest to evacuate 1,800 stranded Indian citizens, news agency ANI reported.