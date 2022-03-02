Operation Ganga: Ministers Greet Students From Ukraine as Flights Reach India

Many Indians, including students, arrived at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday, 2 March, after being evacuated from war-torn Ukraine in repatriation flights as part of Operation Ganga.

As Indian nationals arrived safely, several Union ministers greeted the students at the airport with cries of ‘Vande Mataram!’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai!’

The government is facing mounting pressure from Opposition parties and kin of stranded Indians in Ukraine following the death of an Indian student who was killed in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv on Tuesday, 1 March.

V Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, said on Wednesday that over 4,000 Indians in Ukraine had been brought back by 24 February. Apart from that, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated the same day that 3,352 Indians from Ukraine have returned on 15 flights under Operation Ganga.

He added that an estimated 17,000 Indian citizens have left Ukraine.