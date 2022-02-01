Budget 2022 | 400 Vande Bharat Trains, Rs 1.4 Lakh Crore Allocated to Railways

While presenting the Union Budget 2022 on Tuesday, 1 February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains will be brought in during the next three years.
While presenting the Union Budget 2022 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, 1 February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains with better efficiency would be brought in during the next three years.
Announcing the concept of "one station, one product," Sitharaman said this concept would be popularised and would help local businesses and supply chains.
This is the sixth year since the Railway Budget was merged with the Union Budget in 2017.
While announcing the budget, the FM said, "Railways will develop new products and efficient logistic services for small farmers and small and medium enterprises, besides taking the lead in integration of postal and railways network to provide seamless solutions for movement of passers."
Moreover, Sitharaman announced that as a part of Atmanirbhar Bharat, over 2,000 kilometres of rail network will be brought under KAWACH – the indigenous anti-collision system – in 2022-23.
The Finance Minister added, "Innovative ways of financing and faster implementation will be encouraged for building metro systems of appropriate type at scale. Multimodal connectivity between mass urban transport and railway stations will be facilitated on priority. Design of metro systems, including civil structures, will be re-oriented and standardized for Indian conditions and needs."
The 400 new Vande Bharat train sets are going to be made of lightweight aluminium, as opposed to steel, marking a departure from India’s traditional choice of metal for making its coaches, The Indian Express reported quoting railway officials.
Last year, Sitharaman had announced a fund of Rs 1.10 lakh crore for the Indian Railways. Out of this, Rs 1.07 lakh crore was supposed to be the capital expenditure.
This Rs 1.07 lakh crore was equivalent to Rs 19.30 for every Rs 100 it granted to all ministries for core sector development.
