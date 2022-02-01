Nirmala Sitharaman Arrives at Parliament, to Present Union Budget 2022 Soon

Union Budget 2022
(Photo: PTI/altered by The Quint)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the Parliament on Tuesday, 1 February, ahead of the presentation the Union Budget 2022-23 at 11 am. She earlier met President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
This will be FM Sitharaman's fourth budget speech.
The Union Budget 2022, which is the second paperless budget to ever be presented, will be available for download on the 'Union Budget Mobile App' after the conclusion of its presentation in Parliament.
The first leg of the Budget Session of Parliament commenced on Monday, with the President's address. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who appealed to the MPs to keep politics aside during the Budget Session, also attended the address.
The first leg of the Budget Session of the Parliament will finish on 11 February. The second part of the session is scheduled for 14 March-8 April.
The discussion on motion of thanks to President and the general Budget are the major items of business for the first part of the session.
Standing committees will evaluate the budgetary allocations in the recess between the two sessions.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the Parliament on Tuesday, 1 February, ahead of the presentation the Union Budget 2022-23 at 11 am.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2022.
Ministers of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Shri Pankaj Chaudhary, and senior officials of the Finance Ministry were also present.
(Photo: Twitter/President of India)
(Photo: Twitter/President of India)
(Photo: Twitter/President of India)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2022.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves from the Ministry office to present Union Budget 2022 in Parliament.
Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Finance Ministry office in North Block.
Ahead of the Budget 2022 presentation, MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary was quoted by ANI as saying that the Budget is "inclusive" and is in line with each and every sector's needs.
Ahead of the Budget 2022 presentation, MoS Finance Bhagwat Karad said that PM Modi expects the ruling side and the Opposition to cooperate and listen, ANI reported.
In Budget 2022, a fertiliser subsidy might be considered ahead of the elections in five states, including the agrarian Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. This anticipation has had a positive impact on markets towards stocks of fertiliser companies.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, 31 January, said that high tax collection is a big achievement Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, while the same tax is a burden for the people in the country.
Rahul Gandhi's comment comes in the aftermath of the Economic Survey report that was tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Monday, and a day before the release of the Union Budget 2022.
The Economic Survey 2021-22 was tabled in both Houses of Parliament on Monday, a day ahead of the Union Budget, indicating that India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to expand by 9.2 percent in the present financial year.
Further, the survey noted that India will see a growth of 8 percent to 8.5 percent in upcoming fiscal year that starts in April.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)