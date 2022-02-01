Union Budget 2022: Govt Dispenses Rs 51,971 Crore to Settle Air India's Dues

The government allocated Rs 51,971 crore for settling outstanding guaranteed liabilities and other pecuniary dues fo Air India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced while giving the Budget speech on Tuesday, 1 February.
The outlay for Air India has been accounted for in the recently revised total expenditure estimates from the previous financial year.
The Air India divestment process had reached its completion on 27 January, 2022 after Tata Sons won the bid for the state-run carrier in October 2021, acquiring 100 per cent stake in the airline.
Air India had accumulated losses worth Rs 83,916 crore as of March 2021 and a total debt of Rs 61,562 crore at the end of 31 August – delaying the government's disinvestment process.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
