Jamia Protest: Umar Khalid’s Mother, Sister Briefly ‘Detained’

Students and residents of Batla House, including activist Umar Khalid's mother and sister, were allegedly detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday, 15 December, when they were taking part in a candle march to mark one year of the violence in Jamia Millia Islamia.

Those allegedly detained were released later.

Speaking to The Quint, Umar Khalid's father SQR Ilyas said, "Both my wife and daughter were participating in a candle march protest till Jamia in commemoration of the violence on the premises of the institution from last year. With them were several students from Jamia who were leading the march. They were detained around 6:30 pm and reached home by 9:30 pm. They have just told me that they were taken to a police station in Bawana."