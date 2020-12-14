A Year Since CAA, Revisiting Families of the Dead & Detained

The Citizenship Amendment Act, passed by Parliament on 12 December 2019 triggered waves of protests all across India. Be it Kerala, Delhi or Assam angry agitations and a dogged opposition to new law that seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslims from neighbouring countries gripped the country.

A year on, The Quint went back to the ground in Assam as well as in Uttar Pradesh to find out what happened to those who found themselves directly affected by the CAA-NRC laws as well as the violent crackdown on the protests.

The Quint revisited 104-year-old Chandradhar Das in Assam who moved to India in 1950 but was declared an illegal immigrant in 2018 and is still struggling to has his citizenship amended. We also went back on the ground in UP’s Bijnor and Kanpur, two cities where the protests turned particularly violent.

In Kanpur, families of Raees, Aftab and Saif are still struggling to have an FIR registered. Meanwhile in Bijnor, the family of 21-year-old UPSC aspirant Suleiman who was killed in a police firing is yet to come to terms with his demise and the police denying any responsibility.