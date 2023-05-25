'Grown Closest When Forced To Be Apart': Umar Khalid's Friend Pens Note for Him

Banojyotsna Lahiri and Umar Khalid.
Banojyotsna Lahiri, a friend of jailed activist Umar Khalid, penned a note for him on the 'India Love Project,' describing the love and unbreakable bond they share.
India Love Project is a social media page run by journalists Samar Halarnkar, Priya Ramani, and Niloufer Venkatramanwhich. It tells stories on "love and marriage outside the shackles of faith, caste, ethnicity and gender."
Speaking about the bond between Khalid and herself, Lahiri said, "For the last three years we've been in a long distance relationship while being in the same city. We meet once a week—across a glass partition in Delhi's Tihar Jail and talk on an intercom."
Despite being in prison for almost three years, Khalid and Lahiri have ensured that they meet every week and share everything apart from sad things.
Lahiri also shared how the two met, how they grew closer, and the hard times they they went through – particularly during an alleged assassination attempt on Khalid in 2018.
"Umar and I met in 2008; he was doing his BA in Delhi University and I was doing my MPhil in Jawaharlal Nehru University. We both went to show solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia students after the Batla House encounter," she said.
Reflecting on how they started seeing each other, Lahiri said, "As the years passed, we questioned the radical left position on gender and caste and drifted away from that school of thought. It was our journey to envision a just and equitable society that brought us together. We started dating in 2013."
Ending on a heart-warming note, she said that her parents are prouder of him than they have ever been of her.
"Our sports choices may be different but we like the same books. I've already started buying new bookcases for everything he's read in jail. My parents are more proud of him than they have ever been of me. His parents love me a lot too," she said.
