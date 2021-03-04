UK Cops Rule Out Case Against Journalist Over 1995 Diana Interview

UK Police authorities have ruled out pursuing a criminal investigation against journalist Martin Bashir, over his explosive 1995 BBC interview with late Princess Diana, where she detailed her collapsing marriage with Prince Charles, among other issues.

Diana's brother, Earl Charles Spencer, had called for an independent inquiry earlier In November 2020, saying "sheer dishonesty" was used to secure the interview, including the use of forged documents and other unethical methods, to persuade Princess Diana to talk.

The UK Metropolitan police said that specialist detectives “obtained legal advice from Metropolitan police lawyers, independent counsel and from the Crown Prosecution Service. Following this detailed assessment and in view of the advice we received, we have determined that it is not appropriate to begin a criminal investigation into these allegations", quoted The Guardian.