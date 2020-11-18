What Princess Diana Said About Her Marriage With Prince Charles

The fairytale that turned out to be living "hell" for Princess Diana. Deeksha Sharma What Princess Diana Said About Her Marriage With Prince Charles | (Photo: The Quint/Kamran Akhter) Hot Take The fairytale that turned out to be living "hell" for Princess Diana.

The fourth season of The Crown has brought the spotlight back on Princess Diana's relationship with Prince Charles. While the makers of the show have never claimed that the show is based on facts, many on social media are pointing out inaccuracies in the portrayal of their equation. In the show, Princess Diana is shown to have met Prince Charles for the first time when he was dating his sister Lady Sarah. The princess, dressed as a "mad tree" from Shakespeare's play A Midsummer Night's Dream, hides and talks to the prince.

In reality, however, Diana was quoted saying that she met Prince Charles for the first time on a "ploughed field" which she described in an interview as "rather unromantic."

During their engagement interview, Charles described their first encounter: "I remember thinking what a very jolly and amusing and attractive 16-year-old she was. I mean, great fun, and bouncy and full of life and everything." But in the years that followed, Princess Diana's fairytale, she imagined turned into "hell." Here's what Princess Diana said about her relationship with Prince Charles over the years.

It is said that Prince Charles and Princess Diana met just thirteen times before Charles popped the question of marriage. She said yes.

Princess Diana has gone on record to say how she knew about Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles before she got married. She believed that marriage would resolve issues.

Reportedly, Prince Charles used to confide in Camilla Parker Bowles after he got married to Princess Diana. In The Crown, we see Princess Diana confronting Charles in a robust manner demanding amends and that he must cut ties with Camilla Parker Bowles.

The show also shows Princess Diana going through an eating disorder. In an interview with BBC, she said she would feel extremely spent after her meetings with people who were suffering and come back and reflect upon her life which led her down the path of suffering from bulimia for years. "I would take five, six trips to the refrigerator," she said.

She also opened up in an interview about how she inflicted injuries upon herself. "I wouldn't do it front of him (Charles). I cut my arms and legs and it was just a way of crying out for help," she said.