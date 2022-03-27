UGC Appeals to All Universities to Adopt CUET From 2022-23 Academic Year

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Sunday, 27 March, appealed to colleges, private universities and public universities under the state governments, to adopt the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for under graduate programmes in Central Universities for the Academic Session 2022-23.

UGC secretary Rajnish Jain asked the directors, vice-chancellors and principals of all universities and colleges to accede to CUET, the application process for which will begin from 2 April and end on 30 April.