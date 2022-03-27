Common Entrance Test Registrations for UG Admissions To Start on 2 April

The Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET 2022) application process for Under Graduate Programmes in Central Universities for the Academic Session 2022-23 will begin from April 2.

The application window for the CUET will open between April 2 and April 30, reported The Indian Express.

Candidates can fill up their application forms at the cuet.samarth.ac.in website.

The test is scheduled for July and will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). More details will be up on the NTA website soon.

The entrance test is going to replace the dependence of central universities on the board results. Universities can set their own eligibility criteria based on the board results. However, the admission will depend solely on the performance in the entrance test.