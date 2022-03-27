Common Entrance Test Registrations for UG Admissions To Start on 2 April

The exams will be conducted by the National Testing Agency.
The Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET 2022) application process for Under Graduate Programmes in Central Universities for the Academic Session 2022-23 will begin from April 2.
The application window for the CUET will open between April 2 and April 30, reported The Indian Express.
Candidates can fill up their application forms at the cuet.samarth.ac.in website.
The test is scheduled for July and will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). More details will be up on the NTA website soon.
The entrance test is going to replace the dependence of central universities on the board results. Universities can set their own eligibility criteria based on the board results. However, the admission will depend solely on the performance in the entrance test.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairperson Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar told Hindustan Times that the test will be divided into three parts.
The first part of the test will comprise a compulsory language course and students can pick from 13 languages. The second part, which is aimed at testing a student's domain knowledge, will give them the option to pick as many as six out of 27 subjects.
The third part is going to be a general test, will have questions pertaining to general knowledge, current affairs, numerical ability, quantitative reasoning, logical reasoning, and analytical reasoning. Students can also decide to sit for an optional language exam in case they want to pursue a language course.
