Some Boards More Lenient Than Others: Will CUET Do Away With Unfair Admissions?

"It is ridiculous to have a 100 percent cut-off for admission in many undergraduate programmes in some of the top universities," University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday, 22 March, a day after making Common University Entrance Test (CUET) mandatory for undergraduate admissions in central universities.

This essentially means that the system of admitting students into central universities – like the Delhi University (DU) – on the basis of board examination results alone will cease to exist from 2022-23.