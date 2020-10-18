“Democracy is Passing Through Most Difficult Times”: Sonia Gandhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi also said that their party’s mantra is to keep struggling for the country.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, on Sunday, 18 October, pointed out that the democracy was going through “most difficult times” and asked her party leaders to struggle for people’s issues.

In a video message tweeted by Congress, Sonia Gandhi can be seen sharing that their party’s mantra is to keep struggling for the country.

More Details

Tweeting about a meeting of AICC General Secretaries, presided over by Sonia Gandhi, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also said:

The meeting of AICC General Secretaries comes ahead of the Bihar polls and key bypolls in various states, including for 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh.

