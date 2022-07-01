Udaipur Tailor Murder: 32 IPS Officers Transferred Including IG & SP of Udaipur

In a major reshuffle in the state after the brutal killing of a tailor in Udaipur, a total of 32 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers have been reshuffled in Rajasthan. The transferred cops also include the Inspector General (IG) and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Udaipur.

SPs of 10 districts including Udaipur have been transferred in the list released by Rajasthan government's Department of Personnel on Thursday, 30 June.