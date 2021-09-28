2 Locals Arrested by Assam Police for ‘Instigating’ Violence During Eviction

The Assam Police on Monday, 27 September, arrested two people for “instigating” violence that took place during the eviction drive in Darrang district’s Sipajhar area on 23 September, which resulted in the death of two local residents by police firing, including a 12-year-old.

Identified as 37-year-old Asmat Ali Ahmed from Kirakara village and 47-year-old Chand Mamud from Dholpur 3 village, Darrang Superintendent of Police Sushanta Biswa Sarma said, “They were instigators…From our investigation, we found that they instigated the protestors, asked them not to leave their homes during the eviction, among other things”, The Indian Express reported.

The two have been booked on multiple sections under the Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy.