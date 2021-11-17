'Police Laughed Unashamedly After His Death': Daughter of Slain J&K Civilian

Four persons, including two civilians, were killed in an encounter in the Hyderpora area of Srinagar on Monday, 15 November. Families of the two are repudiating claims of the J&K Police, who allege that they were involved in terror activities.
"How will I explain it to my brother? He is much younger than I am. He doesnt know anything. He is so attached to his father and so am I," cried Altaf Bhat's daughter, a civilian who was killed in the cross-fire that ensued between the security forces and the militants in Hyderpora.
Four persons, including two civilians, were killed in an encounter in the Hyderpora area of Srinagar on Monday, 15 November. Families of the two are repudiating claims of the J&K Police, who allege that they were Over Ground Workers (OGW) killed in crossfire.
The two, identified as Dr Mudasir Gul and Altaf Bhat, owned shops in the commercial complex at in the area where the encounter had taken place.
Altaf's daughter stated that the police fired at their witnesses amidst the commotion. "My cousin who was present at the scene, who gave them [the police] his statements, saw them kill the witnesses."
Taking to Twitter, Altaf Bhat's niece, Saima, had earlier asserted that her uncle was innocent, and had been used as a human shield by the police.
Meanwhile, wife of Dr Mudasir Gul on Monday, joined a demonstration organised by the kin of the deceased, fighting to see her husband for the last time. The demonstration was held to demanded the police to return the bodies of the deceased to their families.
"I want justice, show my child his father one last time," Gul's wife asserts in a video.
The bodies of the slain were buried by the J&K authorities on Tuesday in far flung Handwara, Greater Kashmir reported.
On Monday, Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti and Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah condemned the killing of the civilians, saying that "using innocent civilians as human shields, getting them killed in cross firing and then conveniently labelling them as OGWs is part of GOIs rulebook now."
(With inputs from Greater Kashmir.)
